Ebonyi judiciary workers suspend indefinite strike

By Jane Ikemefula

STRIKING judiciary workers in Ebonyi State have suspended the indefinite strike they embarked upon to demand the implementation of Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure by the state government.

Announcing the suspension of the strike at a press briefing in Abakaliki, the National Organizing Secretary of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Prince Chinedu Eze, explained that the decision followed the intervention of various stakeholders.

Eze pointed out that the suspension of the strike action would provide an opportunity for the state government to further to look into the demand of the workers and address areas of concern.

The Chairman, Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria in Ebonyi State, Comrade Nnachi Oko, in his remarks, said the workers would abide by any decision reached by the national leadership and commended members for supporting the industrial action.

Judiciary workers in the state withdrew their services on the 13th of August, 2020, after negotiations with the state government on the implementation of the CONJUSS collapsed.

