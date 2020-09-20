Vanguard Logo

EBONYI CRASH: Buhari grieves as bodies of 14 mourners recovered from river

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences to the government and people of Ebonyi State over the motor accident on Akaeze-Ukwu River Friday night, in which several passengers died.

14 bodies were reportedly recovered from the accident site yesterday after a bus carrying 30 people returning from a burial plunged into a river.

Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu,  said, “We are saddened and aggrieved at this colossal loss of human lives.”

He said that the thoughts and prayers of the government and people of Nigeria were with the families of the victims of this accident.

