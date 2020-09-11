Eberechi Eze headlines Championship Team of the Year

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Queens Park Rangers forward Eberechi Eze, Brice Samba, and Said Benrahma are the only Africans in the PFA Championship Team of the Year dominated by Leeds United.

Eze was named in a three-man midfield that parades Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips and West Bromwich Albion’s Romaine Sawyers. Although the Superhoops finished in distant 13th on the log having accrued 58 points from 46 encounters, the Anglo-Nigerian put up notable performances that saw him account for 13 goals and eight assists.

That saw three awards tumbled for the 22-year-old during QPR’s end-of-season awards. He scooped the Ray Jones Players’ Player of the Year, Junior Hoops Player of the Year, as well as QPR’s Supporters’ Player of the Year.

Ultimately, that earned him a five-year deal with Premier League giants Crystal Palace plus a call-up to England’s U21 squad.

Brentford winger Benrahma joins teammate Olli Watkins and Fulham player Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Algeria international was one of the best performing players for the Bees as they reached the final of the play-off last season.

The 25-year-old bagged 17 goals with nine assists in 43 league games – which included two hat-tricks against Hull City and Wigan Athletic. He was also crowned Brentford Supporters’ Player of the Year and has also been linked with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea.

Vanguard

