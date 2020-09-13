DSP: A selfless and trustworthy patriot

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nick Ovuakporie

“Selfless leadership is ethically leading others in the achievement of assigned objectives for the benefits of all others before oneself”.

The above quote succinctly describes the pedigree of our Leader, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who has always placed national interest above self in the discharge of his onerous responsibilities as Deputy President of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The DSP has focused eternally on indices that could enhance the success of the Nigerian State through robust and impactful legislation that has often redefined governance structure since the advent of the 9th Assembly.

The DSP is a trustworthy, reliable and dependable Leader who is also a promise keeper. He is also a leader whose words are backed by action. He is selfless, accessible and believes in absolute truth, equity and fair play.

Even though selfless leadership could be likened to risky business, the DSP often stand in the ethical bridge and sometimes against the rising tide of counter-views and opinions to do what is right, necessary and justiceable. His Excellency has always sacrificed his comfort to shape lives through his exceptional leadership style which has earned him great accolades as a true patriot and visionary.

As our leader, we encourage you, Sir, to remain a majority of one amongst your contemporaries. Your steadfastness and courage will continue to inspire and liberate others to do likewise.

Thank you for your Excellency for your kind gestures.

