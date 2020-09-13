Drew  Uyi welcomes FIFA Goal Project in Escravos

Kindly Share This Story:

FA-licensed football agent, Drew Uyi, has applauded the location of the Federation of International Football Associations, FIFA, Goal Project in Ugborodo, Escravos in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFA and FIFA.

Speaking against the background of the recent visit of the President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, to the Paramount Ruler of Ugborodo, Drew Uyi, an international brand expert, said the FIFA Goal Project, when completed, was going to change the face of football in the riverine communities of Delta State.

Drew Uyi, a resource football businessperson based in the United Kingdom, who has traversed the world in his sports branding exposition journey, commended the leadership of the NFF, spearheaded by Pinnick, for recommending Escravos as the location of the FIFA Goal Project.

Drew Uyi, an advocate for Football development and grassroots football, also said the project could not have been sited in a better place as “this is what these funds are set aside for; to touch the interior and areas that are less thought of.”

According to the renowned and respected Drew Uyi, “the choice of Escravos for the FIFA Goal Project is a masterstroke by the NFF and FIFA as it not only brings quality and world-class facilities closer to the people in the Niger Delta region but also takes care of the issue of youth restiveness.

“What the NFF leadership has started with this project would go a long way in addressing some of the teething problems that bedevilling the riverine communities in the Niger Delta region.”

The FA-licensed football intermediary urged the contractor handling the project, Monimichel, to deliver a world-class edifice that would be used to grow the next set of world-class footballers from Nigeria.

He also tasked the host communities to key into the project and aid its speedy completion.

