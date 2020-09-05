Dr Dre’s wife request $2million in spousal support

Kindly Share This Story:



Dr. Dre’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, is seeking nearly $2 million per month in spousal support as well as $5 million in legal fees according to new court documents filed Thursday in the epic divorce battle between the hip hop mogul and Young.

Attorneys for Young claim in California court papers that Dre should pay $1,936,399 in monthly support, and allege that Young’s having trouble paying her bills since her marriage of 24 years broke up, and Dre controls all their assets.

The court papers further allege that the rap star kicked Young out of their 43,000-square-foot Brentwood mansion, April 1, “in the middle of the night” and “in a drunken rage.” And that he banished Young to their Malibu beach home, but then threatened to sell it, and texted her, “Do not spend one more cent… You can’t be mean and disrespectful and spend my hard-earned money. F–k that!”

The papers paint Dre (aka Andre Young) as a control freak who “forced” Young to sign a pre-nup on their wedding day “under extreme duress.” The couple has been battling over the pre-nup since filing for divorce in June.

Young also alleges Dre has blocked her AmEx charges.

