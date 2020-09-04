DR Congo convicts 21 soldiers, police of rape

Kindly Share This Story:

Twenty military personnel and one police officer have been convicted of rape in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, in a new blow against impunity for sexual violence in the region.

A military court handed down the verdict in South Kivu province, which has been destabilised by armed groups, in the presence of 23 victims who joined forces in a civil action.

“This is a strong signal for the commanders of the Congolese army,” said Alain Gionganga Lwanzu, the military tribunal’s president, after the verdict was announced on Thursday.

The plaintiffs were supported by Congolese gynaecologist Denis Mukwege, the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner, and his Panzi Foundation.

Their lawyer Aline Bahati said they were satisfied with the verdict because “the Congolese state is jointly convicted with the perpetrators of acts of sexual violence.”

According to the Panzi Foundation, “women of various ages, including a nine-year-old girl, but also a young boy” are among the victims.

Prosecutors said the crimes were committed this year in several villages including Luvungi, on the border with Burundi.

The trial was intended to be “educational” and to “dissuade armed men from committing acts against the law such as taking women by force,” Joseph Nganama, the military prosecutor, told AFP.

Its further aimed to encourage “civilians (to) emerge from their fear and know that the military is not above the law,” he added.

The defence attorney said he would appeal the verdict.

In his Panzi clinic near Bukavu, renowned gynaecologist Mukwege estimates that he has treated tens of thousands of victims of sexual violence on the sidelines of the armed conflicts that have destabilised the region for 25 years.

His foundation also wants to provide legal support to victims to fight against the impunity of warlords.

Militia leaders were also convicted in late 2017 and mid-2019 in rape trials in South Kivu province.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: