[Updated] BBNaija 2020: Double eviction as Kiddwaya joins list of evicted housemates

Big Brother Naija housemate, Terseer Kiddwaya has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house.

The son of a Nigerian billionaire businessman, Chief Terry Waya, was evicted on Sunday alongside Prince.

When asked about his next plan by Ebuka during the live show, Kidd said he does not want to rush into things but would rather take his time, go to the gym first, consult his team, mentor and then meet his parents.

The 27-year-old obtained his First Degree at Nottingham Trent University and later obtained a Masters Degree in Business Sciences from the same university.

Before Kiddwaya enrolled in the Big Brother reality TV show, he was the CEO of Valley Agriculture and Foods Company based in Nigeria. He also co-founded AK Exports, an export company.

It didn’t take long for other BBNaija housemates to understand Kidd Waya’s personality. Few days in the BBNaija show, he has already been described as a perfect combination of ego and confidence. He has received ample support from fans and celebrities.

