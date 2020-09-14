Don’t drag APC into Ondo INEC fire outbreak controversy ― Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

THE candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, and governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has asked the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to drag his party into the controversy surrounding the inferno that gutted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

Recall that the fire incident burnt 5,114 card readers meant for next months governorship election in the state.

A statement issued on his behalf by the spokesperson Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Mr Olabode Richard Olatunde lambasted the PDP leaders for peddling falsehood, twisting the truth and wrongful accusations against APC.

Akeredolu noted that there was nothing wrong calling for an investigation into the fire incident, but frowned against dragging APC into the incident in order to whip up sentiment.

He advised the PDP to make its campaign issues-based rather than attacking and smearing the image of APC in an attempt to seek relevance among the people of the state.

“The Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation (ACO) watched with utmost dismay, loads of falsehood peddled by leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, during the party’s governorship campaign flag-off in Akure on Saturday.

“While we remained unperturbed about what happened at the PDP scanty rally, we take exception to the unpopular road being taken by the PDP in its lame attempt to seek relevance among the people of the state who have rejected the PDP outrightly.

“Rather than base its campaign on issues that have bearing on the welfare of the good people of the Sunshine State, the PDP and its expired and paperweight politicians resorted to twisting the truth and wrongful accusations.”

“The PDP and its cohorts accused the APC of foul play in the recent inferno that razed some sections of the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

“While we note that there is nothing wrong in calling on the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the cause of the fire, the attempt to drag the name of the APC in the unfortunate incident, is nothing but a show of ignorance and a bid by the PDP to stir sentiments for a lost cause.

“Even INEC, through the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) in the state and its national commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education has debunked such claims, saying the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.”

“Contrary to another falsehood by the PDP that the APC is not united, the party at the national and state levels is stronger and more united, as all chieftains have resolved to work for the victory of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his running mate, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“For the PDP, it’s a defeated expectation as the expected disharmony the PDP was waiting to reap in the APC after the party’s primary has become their nightmare.

“The governor’s track records in the areas of road construction, industrialisation, promotion of workers’ welfare and so on, have made the forthcoming election a lost contest for the PDP.

“The PDP attempt to hoodwink the people of the state with false accusations will only further expose their ineptitude among the highly intellectual and sophisticated people of Ondo State.

“The PDP at the rally also arrogantly claimed that the October 10 governorship election will be a repeat of the 2019 presidential election, which the party said it won.

“This amounts to a drowning man, that will clutch to any straw to stay afloat. Let us remind them that Governor Akeredolu was not in government when he beat Eyitayo Jegede in 2016, and with his track record in office, the coming election will be nothing, but a walkover for the APC.”

The candidate called the attention of the security agencies to the call by PDP to youth “to attack anyone in uniform on election day. This is capable of disrupting smooth and credible conduct of the election, hence this must be investigated.

“While the PDP has demonstrated over the years that it is the master of impunity and meddlesomeness, as they have demonstrated on several occasions, accusing the APC of mobilising thugs is nothing, but an attempt to play the victim and attract sentiments.

“The display of the PDP at the rally, which they ought to have used to show the good people of Ondo State what its candidate is bringing on board, has clearly demonstrated that it has no agenda for governance or anything meaningful to offer the people of Ondo State.

“Worried by the lack of acceptance of its candidate and desperate efforts to launder its tattered image as a party, the PDP has resorted to desperate and unconventional campaign tactics, like the use fake news, deceit and falsehood, to attempt to sway Ondo voters without success, as the people of the Sunshine State are wiser.

“They have already kept a date with the APC and they will speak with one voice on October 10.

“For emphasis, the Governor and the APC candidate, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is committed to leading the party to victory, through the issue-based campaign, rather than outright lies and manipulation of facts. So, PDP should stop the falsehood, if it does not know the facts.

“We implore the people of Ondo State to ignore the PDP and its tantrums, but focus on returning Governor Akeredolu for a second term, by coming out en masse to vote for APC on the election day, for the good work he is doing to continue.”

Vanguard

