Don’t blame us for your students’ inability to write ongoing BECE, NECO tells schools

The National Examinations Council, NECO, has asked schools whose students are unable to register for the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, not to blame it for the situation.

The examination body explained in a statement by its Head of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sanni, that it gave schools enough time to meet up with registration for the certificate examination.

It further explained in the statement that its reaction was against the backdrop of complaints by schools whose candidates are unable to sit for the examination.

The statement read:”The attention of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has been drawn to complaints by some schools whose candidates are unable to sit for the on-going Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) that commenced on Monday, 24th August 2020.

“NECO wishes to state that adequate opportunity was provided well in advance for all schools to register their candidates.

“This was given that some schools and/or candidates may have faced difficulties in the course of the registrations. Due largely to this and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council extended the duration for registration to 12 midnight of Friday, 21st August 2020.

“The extension was widely publicized through various platforms. The aim was largely to accommodate late registration.

“It is regrettable that despite these measures, some schools failed to complete the registration or enrollment processes. It is therefore instructive to restate that the closure of the Portal on the said date was not punitive or designed to undermine registrants and schools.

“It was, however, to allow the Council produce and distribute materials to Examination Centers for seamless conduct of the exercise.

“Consequently, NECO assures the public of its commitment to effective and efficient conduct of all examinations within its statutory mandates. In this regard, it will continue to engage all stakeholders as may be appropriate.”

