Donor Funds: My ministry develops National Cash, Voucher Assistance Policy – Farouq

*Also in last stage of developing Humanitarian Assistance Desk,she says

*As she inaugurates National Humanitarian Coordination Technical Committee

By Joseph Erunke

FOR efficient monitoring and management of donor funds, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has developed a National Cash and Voucher Assistance Policy.

The minister, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, who disclosed this,Tuesday, said the ministry was also at its last stage of developing what she called “Humanitarian Assistance Desk to provide humanitarian assistance to

The disclosures came as she inaugurated the National Humanitarian Coordination Technical Working Group to work out modalities in receiving information and feedback from humanitarian and security actors with a view to supporting improved humanitarian response.

Farouq particularly said that to ensure accountability and transparency in the disbursement and movement of donor funds, the Ministry, working with UN OCHA has developed a National Cash and Voucher Assistance Policy.

“Once adopted by the Federal Executive Council, the policy will ensure the localization of cash and voucher assistance for INGO’s in Nigeria,” she explained.

Farouq, in a remark at the second meeting of National Humanitarian Coordination Committee,in Abuja,explained the Humanitarian Assistance Desk was meant to provide a” means for humanitarian and security actors to remotely report on programmatic and security constraints across the nation.”

“The Humanitarian Assistance Desk, once operational, provides a means for humanitarian and security actors to remotely report on programmatic and security constraints across the nation.

“This Desk will help the ministry and the soon to be inaugurated National Humanitarian Coordination Technical Working Group receive information and feedback from humanitarian and security actors to support improved humanitarian response,” she explained.

The minister said it was “necessary to highlight that the Ministry is part of the Senate-led Committee to enact legislation on the “Ease of Shipping and Clearance of Charitable Items into the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“Once passed, the law will provide standard operating procedures for the importation of charitable items into Nigeria,” she said.

She said as participants address issues highlighted in the agenda for the 2nd National Humanitarian Coordination Committee,NHCC meeting,they must see the need to support the implementation of the outcomes of the CiSEC Workshop that led to the joint Communique; agreed upon by Security and Humanitarian Actors present at the Workshop, and signed in Maiduguri on the 8th of November 2019.

” I would like to utilize this opportunity to seek the cooperation of all members of the NHCC, in supporting the implementation of the outcomes of the CiSEC Workshop that led to the joint Communique; agreed upon by Security and Humanitarian Actors present at the Workshop, and signed in Maiduguri on the 8th of November 2019.

“We must adhere to the structures as outlined in the CiSEC Framework to ensure a coordinated and cohesive approach to the challenges faced in providing humanitarian action in Nigeria,” she added.

She spoke further:”Pursuant to that, and as amended by all members present at the first NHCC meeting, to ensure a more structured and efficient approach to the realization of the CiSEC framework, we will be inaugurating the National Humanitarian Coordination Technical Working Group, today, 1st September 2020, to provide the NHCC with the relevant technical support on all matters relating to the CiSEC Framework and its implementation.

“The TWG, is a multi-sectoral Committee that will propose a national vision for humanitarian action and ensure the implementation of any NHCC recommendations related to operationalization of the CiSEC framework and guidelines.

“The TWG will utilize an evidence-based approach to promote consensus within the humanitarian and security communities to guarantee and promote advocacy for humanitarian access, protection and logistics.

Thank you for your attention. I wish us all a fruitful deliberation.”

While inaugurating the National Humanitarian Coordination Technical Working Committee Group later,the minister explained that the committee was meant ensure a more structured and efficient approach to the realization of the CiSEC framework and provide the National Humanitarian Coordination Committee with the relevant technical support on all matters relating to the CiSEC Framework and its implementation.

“To provide some context, the CiSEC Workshop held in Maiduguri from 6th – 8th November 2019, was convened in order to bring the stakeholders together to deliberate on ways and means to ensure seamless delivery of humanitarian action to affected communities; and foster understanding and harmony amongst all the stakeholders.

“The Workshop was well attended by participants cutting across various INGOs, security services, relevant Government MDA’s, and academia.

“These experts deliberated and reviewed the existing relationship between the humanitarian and security actors within the North East Theatre of Operation, ways in which they communicate, and areas of sensitivity.

“At the end of the Workshop, the participants unanimously approved a Communique. Today, we begin the journey of one of the most important components of the CiSEC Framework, that is, the National Humanitarian Coordination Technical Working Group, of which you have been invited to be members,” she further explained.

According to her,”The TWG, is a multi-sectoral Committee that will propose a national vision for humanitarian action and ensure an evidence-based approach to the implementation of any NHCC recommendations related to operationalization of the CiSEC framework and guidelines. ”

“It is important that you understand that your Committee will not only cater to the North East but will take into context, Nigeria as a whole,” she told members.

According to her,”The Terms of Reference for the Committee are:Dispense its functions as a technical body to the NHCC on all matters relating to CiSEC framework and its implementation;

Propose a national vision for humanitarian action; Propose policies that enhance coordination and seamless delivery of humanitarian aid to affected communities in the country;

Ensure the implementation of any NHCC recommendations related to operationalization of the CiSEC framework and guidelines and Promote consensus within the humanitarian and security communities on the articulation and operationalization of CiSEC guidelines and the related action plan.

Others,she said,are:” Ensure the CiSEC guidelines and related action plan reflect adherence to humanitarian principles and best practices while engaging all parties in crisis response situations taking cognisance of Nigeria’s national security interests;

Ensures that functional engagements between security and humanitarian actors remain consistent with the principles under the CiSEC framework;Promote advocacy on humanitarian access, protection and logistics issues as required;

Facilitate implementation of the CiSEC guidelines consistent with the emerging humanitarian situation; Forward all unresolved matters relating to humanitarian coordination to the NHCC and propose, where necessary, the review of CiSEC framework for the approval of the Honourable Minister, FMHADMSD.”

“The Committee will be co – chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the Permanent Secretary (SSO-OSGF-ONSA); and will meet monthly,” she said.

