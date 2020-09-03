Don says inconsistency of policies hinders agricultural business in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Prof. Nyaudo Ndaeyo, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), says inconsistency of policies hinders agricultural business in the country.

Ndaeyo, Professor of Agricultural in the university gave the remarks at the World Coconut Day celebration in Uyo on Wednesday, with the theme: Invest in Coconut to Save the World”.

He said that inconsistency in policy formulation was the challenge facing agricultural business in the country.

Ndaeyo urged the people to be committed toward the coconut plantation and refinery built by Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s administration.

“We are praying for commitment and consistency toward the coconut plantation and refinery built by Gov. Emmanuel administration,” Ndaeyo said.

Ndaeyo was the keynote speaker in his paper entitled: “Coconut Value Chain Prospects and Challenges”.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Moses Ekpo reassured that coconut oil business remained one of its main focus in diversifying the state’s economy.

The governor promised to enhance coconut crop production through research on improved farm inputs to farmers in the state.

He said that agriculture was the mainstay of the economy and the state government would leave no stone unturned in supporting farmers.

Emmanuel lauded the farmers who came out to celebrate the first world coconut day in the state, adding that the celebration had created awareness of coconut fruits and its benefits to humanity.

Dr Glory Edet, the Commissioner for Agriculture restated that coconut had many potentials with multiplier effects on income and industrial growth of any economy.

She said that Akwa Ibom was recognised as one of the states that had invested in coconuts business.

“We have 11,000 hectares of coconut plantation at Mkpat Enin and in other local government areas of the state.

“We have the largest coconut refinery in Africa that can process 300,000 coconuts in a day and we celebrate with great enthusiasm to encourage groups and individuals to participate in coconut cultivation,” she said.

The commissioner presented coconut seedlings to the farmers during the ceremony.

