Breaking News
Translate

Dollar has affected price of gold, says Taiwo, CEO Accolade Jewellers

On 8:00 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Dollar has affected price of gold, says Taiwo, CEO Accolade Jewellers
CEO of Accolade Jewellers, Kolade Taiwo.

The  CEO of Accolade Jewellers, Kolade Taiwo, has lamented that the high exchange rate between the American dollars and Nigerian naira has negatively impacted the price of gold in the local market.

Speaking in an interview with reporters in Lagos, Kolade Taiwo said the prevailing harsh economic conditions have made the price of gold to shoot up,  beyond the reach of customers.

According to the jewellery producer and seller, “business has not been rosy as the price of gold has gone up and when you put into consideration the challenges in the economy and the low purchasing power,  you can better appreciate what I am talking about.

ALSO READ: Forex rationing pressures parallel market rate

“Besides, the dollar rate has also added pressure on jewellery business in the country as what goes on with the American dollars,  will always impact our business.

“If the exchange rate between the American dollars and Nigerian naira is low or normal, business will be fine.

“But what is going on now is seriously taking a toll on this sector of the economy,” added Taiwo, who was born in Surulere,  Lagos, and attended the University of Lagos.

On what prompted him into the business of jewellery,  the CEO of Accolade Jewellers said the business has been a family business.

He added that “my grandfather and uncle were also in the business  but I was the one who hustled  my way up.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!