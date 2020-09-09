Djokovic’s disqualification, a right decision, says Henman

Kindly Share This Story:

World number one Novak Djokovic’s US Open disqualification was “no doubt the right decision”, says former British number one Tim Henman.

The Serb, 33, was defaulted after striking a line judge with the ball in Sunday’s fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta in New York. After a lengthy discussion, he was defaulted by tournament officials.

The Serb however, apologised saying he is “extremely sorry for creating her such stress”, adding, “This whole situation has left me really sad and empty.

“I checked on the linesperson and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling OK. “I’m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong.”

Henman told Amazon Prime: “He was not aiming for the official, but you’re responsible for your actions,” adding, “There was no other consequence. We saw a couple of points earlier when he whacked the ball into the advertising hoardings. He was frustrated.”

Henman himself suffered the same fate in 1995 when he accidentally hit a ball girl on the ear in a men’s doubles at Wimbledon, so also was another player, David Nalbandian when he kicked an advertising hoarding into a line judge’s shin in the Queen’s Club final of 2012.

