DJ SEXYJ to release new song ‘Dance’ Ft. Pepenazi

Kindly Share This Story:

Ahead of Nigeria’s 60th independence celebration, Multi-talented female Disc jockey, Odiase Selimot Adejoke better known as DJ SEXYJ is set to release yet another dancehall party jam titled ‘ DANCE featuring illegal crooner Pepenazi. The anticipated song is expected to be released on all musical platforms come Thursday October 1st 2020.

Produced by Dawie and Mix and Mastered by Menace; Dance according to DJ SEXYJ is a Pan African song that cut across all levels and as such with little content and changing the orientation of people on how to vibe to a song in a distinctive way.

Describing the soon to be released song, DJ SEXYJ noted that the sound is different from her previous works as this is a core dancehall song that gives you the liberty to express yourself via dance irrespective of whatever is bothering you; more reason why we chose an independent day release to further join in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of our dearest country Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

It is however important to note that DJ SEXYJ is one of the most sought after DJ in the African Community in New York City where she has carved an unbeatable niche for her brand via her style of the use of the magic turntable.

As part of her next plan, DJ SEXYJ is expected to work with veteran Apala musician, Musiliu Haruna Ishola and versatile female rapper, MzKiss and host of other popular musicians

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: