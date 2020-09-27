Diana Chen Foundation donates 5 trucks to security agencies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

As part of its corporate social responsibility efforts to combat security challenges in Lagos State, the Chief Diana Chen Foundation has donated five Dangfeng fully-equipped security operational trucks to the Lagos state security trust fund.

The agencies that received the vehicles are Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) and the state Task Force among others at the CIG Motors assembling plant Ojota Lagos.

Speaking at the presentation of the vehicles, the commercial general manager of CIG motors and the representative of Chief Diana Chen Foundation, Mr Jubril Arogundade, said the intention of the foundation is to support both the youth and government in different capacities.

ALSO READ:

He said that the donation is an expression of the foundation’s desire to support the government’s vision as it’s reliant on them.

“We all agree that security is one of the pillars upon which societies are instituted. Our job is to support in building a crime-free society.

“We hope with these trucks we take the government a step further towards achievement it’s goal of a crime-free Lagos,” Arogindade added.

Executive Secretary / CEO of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr Abdulrazaq Balogun, who expressed his appreciation to the foundation and CIG motors over the donated vehicles, said contributions like this will help the security agencies in combating crimes.

He said that with the donation of the vehicles, their dream of a crime-free Lagos, will no longer remain just a dream.

Balogun said: “Evidence has shown that (LSSTF), is the most important agency in enforcing security in Lagos State. We will continue to source for assets and resources to equip and assist our security agencies.”

He, however, urged other corporate organisations to emulate the chief Diana Chen Foundation.

Chief Diana Chen Foundation established few years ago by the chairman of CIG Motors, Chief Diana Chen, has been very active in committing both efforts and resources to advance the security and prosperity within Lagos State.

During government’s fight against Covid-19, the foundation was one of the early callers who partnered with the state government and provided various amenities and relief materials.

The foundation, with a bid to fight against the pandemic in Nigeria, donated 50,000 face masks, an ambulance and N20million.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: