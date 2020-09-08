Devon King’s promotes culinary creativity in young chefs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Devon King’s, a brand of PZ Wilmar Food Limited recently rewarded 10 up and coming Chefs with prizes valued at N1 million in the maiden King’s Chef Challenge concluded recently in Lagos.

Muniratu Abubakar emerges winner after her 3-course meal which includes an appetizer, garlic bread; main course, Basmati White Rice with chicken sauce, salad & buttered stuffed plantain, and dessert, lemon drizzle cake was adjudged the best in terms of creativity, meal presentation, and meal outlook.

She has presented the grand prize of N200, 000, a standing gas cooker, mixer, and six months’ supply of Devon King’s products.

Also rewarded was the 1st runner up Omolabake Davies and 2nd runner up Onyeka Azubuike who also got a supply of Devon King’s products, oven, mixer, and N100,000 and N50,000 respectively.

The other seven participants who made it to the voting round of the competition, each got a N10,000 shopping voucher, and a month supply of Devon King’s products and branded kitchen items.

In the view of the Category & Brand Manager, PZ Wilmar, Toyin Popoola-Diana: “We created the Devon King’s Delightful Sessions hosted by Chef Obubu, to provide an avenue for you all to not only test the functionality and excellent quality of Devon King’s products – cooking oil & cooking margarine but also acquire new cooking/baking skills from our Super Chef Obubu.

“It was only right that we put the knowledge gained to a test, which is what brought about ‘The King’s Chef Challenge’. Simply put, it was an avenue to showcase your culinary, creative, and innovative skills as inspired by the Devon King’s Delightful Sessions.

“As a Brand known for always bringing great value to consumers, we are pleased that the challenge was well received by the public, and the participation, as well as entries recorded for the competition, was quite encouraging.

“The goal of this campaign is to reveal and empower an extraordinary Chef who creates special and delightful meals and I’m glad we have one today.”

The King’s Chef Challenge, an offshoot of Devon King’s Delightful Sessions hosted by Chef Obubu, provided an avenue for consumers to not only test the functionality and excellent quality of Devon King’s products but also acquire new cooking/baking skills while showcasing their culinary creativity and innovation as inspired by Devon King’s Delightful Sessions.

Devon King’s Brand Influencer and Lead Judge, Chef Obubu said the challenge has really shown that Nigerians are truly creative and with Devon King’s, the creativity is beyond limits.

