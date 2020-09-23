Developer boosts housing delivery with Beaufort Park in Lekki, Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Adegboye

Discerning investors and prospective homeowners who are desirous of acquiring and living in the ‘New Lagos’ may have had their dream come true, following the launch weekend of Beaufort Park, a 72-unit three-bedroom plus boys quarters residential estate located on Ablag Avenue (CMB Road) Off Monastery Road, Behind Novare Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

A partnership project between Dayola Property & Development Company, developer and promoter of the project, and Shell East Staff Investment Cooperative Society Ltd known as Coop East, major subscribers to the multi-billion Naira housing estate, and financed by FirstTrust Mortgage Bank Plc, sits on a hectare of land.

At the groundbreaking of the sprawling project by managements of Dayola Property & Development Company and Coop East, the Managing Director, Dayola Property & Development Company, Dayo Olaiya, said the residential estate which is a premium affordable fully finished development when completed, is built for discerning investors and home buyers who are eager to acquire and enjoy living in the developing area of the Lagos Island metropolis, adding that the project will add value to the investors and the neighbourhood.

Describing the location of the estate as new Lagos, Olaiya said before now, Victoria Garden City VGC, was the reference point along Lekki axis.

ALSO READ:

Disclosing that his company has plans to construct the road leading to the estate, Dayola Property boss noted that infrastructure and facilities expected in the estate include power with alternative power supply, sewage treatment plant, fibre optic (internet connection), close circuit TV, fire alarm system, DSTV piping, water treatment plant and intercom.

Others are security post, cleaning services, lawn tennis court, basketball court, dedicated car park spaces, children play area, full tiled surroundings, sanitary fittings and kitchen cabinet

Speaking earlier, the President of Coop East, Hyginus Onuegbu, who explained the involvement of his cooperative society in the project, said “When my exco came into office, we did a strategy session, and part of the information from that session is the fact that currently, Lagos is the fifth largest economy in Africa, and it will soon become the third-largest.

“We also looked at the landmark in Lagos, size and population of Lagos. The landmark in Lagos is smaller than some local government areas in Nigeria. Based on these dynamics, we said Lagos is the best place to do business because the property market in Lagos is the most valuable in Nigeria and one of the most valuable in Africa.

“Based on this information, we then decided that we must be a major player in that market. So, we opened an office in Lagos in 2018 and we began the journey. Since then, we have multiple developments in Lagos. We have different developers in various residential estates in Lagos.

Onuegbu who said Coop East is investing N1.5 billion in Beaufort Park noted that “Our interest in Beaufort Park is that we saw Dayola’s profile, his existing projects, and we got people to do a background check on him. We were convinced he could give us value for our money. After this, we also carried out a market survey, and what is the value of our members?

“So, from what we saw, we agreed we could do business with the company. We felt this is reasonable. And as I speak with you, we have between 55 and 60 members that have subscribed to the project already. I know that by the time we finish this groundbreaking today, more of our members will key into the project”, Coop East President stated.

Also speaking on behalf of FirstTrust Mortgage Bank Plc. Ngozi Ogunwa, an Executive Director of the bank, “We are financing the project. Apart from financing the project, we are also going to assist Shell cooperative members to access National Housing Fund for members that have subscribed to housing units in this project. We have done this for many organisations in the country.

“Our bank is not a new one. Apart from merger last year, we have been around for 15 years. Members of the cooperative can access between N5 million and a maximum of N15 million each from NHF depending on the housing type.

“The cooperative is expected to contribute to the payment for the housing units for members while the mortgage loan which our bank will facilitate for the members is to compliment the payment by the cooperative.

“For instance, if the cost of a housing unit is N30 million, and they can access 50 per cent of the fund from NHF, then the balance can be provided by the cooperative. As I said earlier, we are equally financing the project, and we are not going to be waiting for NHF for the project to kick off. What we do, is to give bridging loan to the developer to deliver the project.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: