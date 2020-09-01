Delta records zero case of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Francis Efe, Warri

No case of COVID-19 was recorded in Delta State on Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has said.

NCDC on its verified Twitter handle on Monday night, stated that while 143 new cases were reported across the country, no case was recorded in Delta State.

It disclosed that the 18 states were the new cases were recorded include, “Plateau (35), Kaduna (21), Lagos (19), FCT (13), Ebonyi (9), Adamawa (7), Enugu (7), Katsina (7), Edo (6), Kwara (5), Osun (3), Anambra (2), Kano (2), Niger (2), Ogun (2), Benue (1), Borno (1), Sokoto (1)

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

“On the 31st of August, 2020, 143 new confirmed cases and 0 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

“Till date, 54 008 cases have been confirmed, 41,638 cases have been discharged and 1,013 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.”

All over the world, 25,638,253 of COVID-19 have been recorded, 854,775 deaths and 17,943,516 recoveries.

NAN

