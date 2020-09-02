Delta: Orphans ,vulnerable children get free clothes through the Boxes of hope project 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

The founder Clever minds educational foundation Mr. Mr Zion Oshiobugie and it team has facilitated the allocation of customized Clothes, shoes and toys to children in the most rural areas of warri Delta State Nigeria for the boxes of hope project 2020 as a Way of inspiring hope in them for a better tomorrow and also in a bid to prevent sicknesses of any form that may arise as a result of cold, heat or any other factor.

In what was a three-day project, the clever minds educational foundation and over 100 volunteers took to the slums of warri Delta State Nigeria to distribute Clothes, shoes and toys donated by kind-hearted individuals from all over Nigeria. These clothes were collected at the various collection centres in warri and also received via courier from across Nigeria. The team of volunteers took time to wash, sort and repack the clothes into beautiful boxes with the name of each child on each of the box. Clothes, toys and shoes pack in a box we termed ‘BOXES OF HOPE.

Day 1 was the Flag off at Iyara community, warri south LGA and the project ribbon cutting was done by The chairman of warri south LGA, Dr Michael Tidi, PhD in the presence of other dignitaries. in attendance was Dr Paddy Iyamu, Mr Onome Ikede, Mrs Vivian Smooth, Mrs. oghogho Bawo Oteri, Mrs Tekpwe Ehwerido, Mrs Ofesi, Mrs Timiebi Guwor amongst others. Day 2 and 3 were for children in Orhumarho, Alaka and Neighboring communities.

Through clever minds, educational foundation’s boxes of hope project over 3000 children, Men and women in Iyara, Alaka, orhumarho and neighbouring communities in delta State got new, used and semi-used weather appropriate clothes, shoes and toys.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic Lockdown in March 2020 clever minds educational foundation started free community mentoring/free lessons in the slums of warri to bridge the educational gap created by the pandemic. Once every week the team at clever minds educational foundation alongside its volunteer community teachers, mentors and gives face mask, food and sanitary items to over 1500 children in the three communities we work. Clever minds educational foundation also operates a government-approved free school for orphans and underprivileged children in edjeba warri South LGA of Delta State Nigeria where it educates over 167 orphans and underprivileged children

The founder of Clever Minds Educational Foundation, Mr Zion oshiobugie who was formerly a domestic help shared the reason why he embarked on this project as he also suffered lack of clothes and poverty growing up and he has always wanted to give hope to kids in the slums as they represent where he came from. Mr Zion Oshiobugie has always charged young change-makers in Delta state, Nigeria and the world to also do the same in their communities, spread love not hate, spread JOY, not sorrow, give HOPE to every child in poverty because when you give clothes to them you cover their shame.

