Delta LGA Election: Uvwie youth drums support Ighedo

Youths across Uvwie Local Government Area has Started drumming Support for Olorogun Daniel Ighedo chairmanship aspirant in Uvwie Local Government Area.

The Youths in unwie described Olorogun Ighedo as a Beacon Of Hope and A leader that Has the Capacity to Deliver the Mandate Of Good Governance and Job Creation.

According to one of the youth leaders, Mr Matthew, Uvwie Local Government Area Has the Manpower and Material Resources to turn Uvwie into a Commercialised and Industrial Society as Such We needs Someone Who has the Foresight to bring those Aspirations into Reality and Olorogun Ighedo is the Man For the Job.

“For an Investors Friendly Economy, Agricultural Revolution, Adequate Security, Impacts on Our Educational Sector, We need Olorogun Daniel Ighedo”

He Noted that Governor Okowa’s Job Creation Programme would be replicated in the local government area, where Youths Will Be Trained On Skill Acquisition So as to become Employers of Labour For the General wellbeing of Uvwie People.

“His Government will consult all citizens of the area and come up with the best policy and programme that will bring true satisfaction to the people, saying, to achieve this, it is the responsibility of all from the area and promised to Run an All Inclusive Government.” he said.