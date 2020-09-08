Delta LGA Election: Scott promises Ughelli North youths empowerment

Kindly Share This Story:

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State and Ughelli North PDP Chairmanship aspirant, Olorogun Udu Omo Scott has promised the youths in Ughelli North empowerment.

Scott made this known in an interview with newsmen in Ughelli yesterday noting that if given the opportunity to serve, he will embark on massive youths empowerment across Ughelli North .

“Part of my agenda if elected council chairman will be youth’s empowerment.I have realized that causes of crimes among us are as a result of unemployment and my administration as council chairman will address this issues.

READ ALSO Bayelsa Assembly deny alleged impeachment plot against Speaker

“We will initiate programmes that will promote decent living standards for our people and also to engage the youth’s in decision making .

“To succeed as a leader, there is need to embrace youths involvement in decision making .This is why I have promised to get the youths involved in making decisions that will affect the People of Ughelli North. If elected “

Scott who promised that his administration would ensure fairness and equity commended the efforts of the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa over empowerment of youth’s in Delta State.

Kindly Share This Story: