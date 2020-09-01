Delta LG Poll: APC aspirant warns DSIEC against writing result

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Ahead of the forthcoming local government election in Delta State, a chairmanship aspirant in Ethiope East Local Government Area on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Mr Ejiro Etaghene has told the State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC to conduct a credible poll and jettison any plan to write results in favour of the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Etaghene who declared his intension to run for the Chairmanship sit before a large crowd of APC faithful and subsequently endorsed by the Ethiope East Local government chapter of APC Stakeholders forum, vowed that the forthcoming poll will not be business as usual, adding that he was well equipped and prepared to challenge any irregularity in the law court.

He said: “Ethiope East is known to be an APC local government. APC is fully on ground here, we won all our elections in the last poll, we have the minority leader of the State House of Assembly from this Local government; we have the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege and President Muhammadu Buhari all behind us. So, if DSIEC does not want to conduct election in any other Local government they must conduct election in Ethiope East.”

Also speaking, a chieftain of the APC in Delta State, Olorogun Jaro Egbo who drummed support for the chairmanship aspiration of Ejiro Etaghene, urged the people of the Local Government area to join hands and work together for the success of the party in the area.

On his part, Chairman of APC stakeholders forum in the Local Government area, Chief Ufuoma Denirah described Etaghene as a man who has worked hard for the party, adding that the forum has endorsed him for the position because they found him worthy.

Chairman of the party in Ethiope East, Mr Lyndon Ugbome, said Ethiope East people were not afraid of election, noting that the opposition were already having sleepless nights because of the party. He added that he has never lost an election at any level since becoming the chairman of the party in the area.

