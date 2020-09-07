Delta LG Election: APC Chieftain drums support for Ogedegbe Chairmanship

Kindly Share This Story:

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress APC in Delta State Mr. Ogwa Omofureta has declared supporting for the chairmanship ambition of the Senior Special Assistant to the Delta state Governor On Peace Building and Intelligence Gathering, Mr Augustine Usinefe Ogedegbe .

Omofureta who made the declaring at Ovu in Ethiope East on Monday described ogedegbe as visinionary politician.

According to Him, “ I have heard a lot about the Ogedegbe and His good works both in the Local Government and the state level”.

He noted that the good works of Ogedegbe has endeared his and his followers to have a total change of mind and have decided to support the Peoples Democratic Party in the forth coming Local Government Elections.

READ ALSO; Zamfara APC inaugurates a committee to investigate warring factions He also assured of his unalloyed support for General Ogedegbe and his Vision of a Better Ethiope East.

Speaking after the declaration , Ogedegbe thanked Mr. Ogwa Omofureta and His team for the visitation and support , noting that He is overwhelmed with the show of support he is getting across political parties.

He stressed the need for a United Ethiope East for even development as the division along party line is one of the reasons Ethiope East is where it is.

He further assured that He is willing to work with all and sundry for a Better Ethiope East.

Kindly Share This Story: