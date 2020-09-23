Delta Govt establishes new secondary,primary school

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta State Government on Wednesday approved the establishment of six new secondary and three primary schools in different parts of the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu disclosed this while briefing journalists on key decisions reached at the virtual meeting of the State Executive Council meeting presided over the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Mr. Aniagwu said that the new schools were meant to wholistically address the educational needs of people in the areas where they are to be established.

According to him, the six new secondary schools would be sited at Warri South, Ughelli South, Ughelli North, Ika South, Ika North East and Ukwuani Local Government Areas ,while the three new primary schools would be sited at Ughelli North, Warri South West and Isoko North Local Government Areas of the state.

“The government has, also approved the construction of six new secondary schools and three new primary schools. It actually supposed to be seven new secondary schools but one of them in Warri North was stepped down because of the issue of naming.

“The reason for the establishment of the new schools is that the carrying capacities of schools in those areas are not meeting up with the challenges and the need of our people to school beyond their primary and basic education.

“You do know that as a state, we love education and to increase the carrying capacity of our educational institutions, government has approved the establishment of these six new secondary schools and the three new primary schools.

“We must also, commend some communities that are also providing certain helping hands to government by making land available in some of their communities for the establishment of the new schools even if they were the ones that demanded for these schools, the Commissioner stated.

He said that the state Exco, also approved the sum of N488.4 million for the completion of the first phase of the Faculty of Arts building of the Delta State University, Abraka.

The Commissioner disclosed that Exco gave approval for the Procurement Officer’s Cadre in the state civil service which, he said, was aimed at bringing transparency and accountability in governance.

“Government, also approved the inclusion of Procurement Officer Cadre. You recall not long ago, we passed the Procurement Bill in line with the federal government guideline on procurement.

“You do know that the federal government had passed that long time ago and we were able to domesticate it here in Delta State. So, that necessitated the need to have officers that are fully responsible for issue of procurement,” he added.

To further strengthen the control of flood in parts of Asaba, Mr. Aniagwu said that the Exco approved the connection of the surface drains into the underground drainage, stressing that the project would take care of flood experienced on Jesus Saves Road, NTA Asaba area, Government House axis, DBS Road and Summit Road as well as Gagas Road.

He disclosed that approval was equally given for the review of some housing projects in the state Ministry of Housing in liaison with private developers.

While saying that there was need for people to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols, Mr. Aniagwu advised those in flood prone areas of the state to be at alert so as not to be caught unawares.

The Commissioner said that Exco commiserated with the family of the first civilian Deputy Governor of the state, Sir Simeon Ebonka who passed on in the early hours of Wednesday, September 23, 2020, adding that a minute silence was observed in his honour.

