Delta begins 2021 budget defence

…prioritize business growth, human welfare, capital projects

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Government Ministries and parastatals, yesterday began 2021 budget defence with a promise to prioritize business growth, human welfare and capital projects in the proposed budget.

Speaking during the first day of the budget defence, the State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr Barry Pere-Gbe, disclosed that the Budget Policy would be based on social welfare and investment to boost businesses.

Pere-Gbe said the state has begun to ease the effect of Covid-19 on businesses through several tax relief measures, adding that “we aim to take businesses out of the pain or the stress that they must have gone into as a result of Covid-19.

“The 2021 budget is expectedly going to address welfare issues, how we bring back businesses greatly affected by the Covid-19. We will be focusing more on taking care of people and bringing back them from the difficult position that they are in”.

Saying the state government aim to boost employment through the completion of Agro-Industrial Parks across the state, he said: “The completion of the Kwale Industrial Park will also bring about employment. If those projects are completed as planned, employment will increase and it will boost the industrialization of the state”.

Pere-Gbe held that the state government would not lose track of the need to provide infrastructural development through the completion of several capital projects.

“We intend to complete the partnership of the concession of the Asaba International Airport. We will also focus on several capital projects focus on the Asaba/ Ughelli Road projects”, he added.

The State Commissioner for Works, Chief James Aguoye and his counterpart from the Ministry of Energy, Mr Basil Ganagana expressed confidence in the 2021 budget, describing it as a workable budget.

Vanguard News

