Delta APC: How Omo-Agege, Ogboru feud started ― Kokori

By Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

Members, Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Frank Kokori, has shed light on the feud between the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the Delta State gubernatorial candidate of the party in the last election, Chief Great Ogboru.

Chief Kokori who is a chieftain of the party in the state, stated that the cold war between both party chieftains dates back to the 2019 general elections adding that he has on several occasions, had to intervene to mend fences between both leaders.

He also cautioned supporters of both party leaders not to fan the ambers of discord and accused their loyalists of stoking the flames of disunity which he said if not checkmated, will negatively affect the party in the state.

Giving details of the reported feud, he said: “The issue started during the 2019 governorship election with the inability of Ogboru to get the required votes to win the election.

“Most of his supporters suspected that Omo-Agege did not play his expected role during the polls by mobilizing enough support for Great for the election.

“But I have been talking to both of them and that is why they do not come out to challenge or abuse themselves publicly because that is one of the strong advise I gave to them.

“I have been involved with them and have played the role of a father figure and have been reconciling them in my instances, but I feel the fire is being stoked by their supporters. That has always been the case and up till now, I have been doing my best in this regard.

“I am championing a peace move between both of them and I have done it more than three times even before the elections. But I have decided that both of them have to work together to uplift the party because if they both do not agree, it will affect the party.”

