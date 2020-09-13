DELTA 2023: NEF rallies support for Omo-Agege

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tunde Oso

The New Era Forum, NEF, has urged the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, to throw his hat in the ring for the 2023 governorship contest in Delta State, “as he is very qualified and competent for the growth and development of the state.”

A statement in Asaba, the Delta State capital, weekend, by NEF’s Director for Information and Strategy, High Chief Igho Osiebe, stated that Urhobo sons and daughters across political divides believe that DSP Omo-Agege was the most qualified, stressing that he alone has all it takes to deliver quality service to people of the state.

Chief Osiebe, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and a custodian of the Kokokori customs and tradition in the state, stated that though Urhoboland has other eminently qualified sons and daughters, who can take the state out of the ‘woods’.

However, he noted, Omo-Agege was the only one who has the capacity and wherewithal to win a landslide victory at the polls, describing as him APC’s winning joker.

Chief Osiebe said NEF will purchase the expression of interest form for the Deputy Senate President when the time comes noting that all it wants is Omo-Agege’s governorship in 2023.

NEF, according to the APC stalwart, has chosen Omo-Agege as its candidate for reasons of his service delivery to the people of Nigeria, particularly at the National Assembly.

The body noted that the records were there for all to see, adding that while others slept at plenary, the lawmaker busied himself with nation-building bills, and that he has succeeded in pushing through so many bills.

