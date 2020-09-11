DELSU Student donates 25, 400 facemasks to University management

Kindly Share This Story:

A 300L student in the Department of Geology, Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Delta State, Gabriel Avre, has donated 25, 400 units of facemasks to the management of the institution for distribution to learners in the institution when school reopens.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Andy Egwunyenga, Registrar, Mr. Dan Urhibo, Bursar, Mr. Justice Egbare, Dean of Students, Professor Maxwell Iwegbue, Public Relations Officer, Mr. Edward Agbure and some officials of the university’s Student Union Government (SUG) led by the President, Joshua Oyaide, were on ground to receive the items.

Speaking during a phone conversation, Avre said the gesture was motivated by a desire to complement the government’s effort to curb the spread of the disease.

He added: “I thought of the stress students will go through when they return back to school and be asked by the management to get a facemask before they can enter the campus. I am aware that many struggle to even get transport fare to get to their lecture halls. Some have personal needs that they are struggling with. These made me think of how to come up with a way to at least solve one of the problems of some students, owning a facemask.”

Gabriel Avre, who is the CEO, G & R Clothing, Abraka, urged youths in the university community and beyond to come out to help people in this very dire period of battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

He continued: “We cannot keep on relying on the government to provide everything for us. “

According to him, he spent over five million naira to sponsor the production.

His words: “I spent approximately N5.4 Million in the printing, transportation and packaging of the facemasks. 5, 000 of the 25, 400 facemasks were locally produced in Abraka, while the others were produced in Aba.”

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Edward Agbure, said the donation by Gabriel was his modest contribution in arresting the pandemic.

He said the VC has since commended the student for his gesture, adding that he (Egwuyenga) is however not happy at the lackadaisical attitude of some students who are on campus at the moment over their failure to strictly obey the protocols the institution has come up with to tackle the spread of the disease.

Furthermore, he said the management is considering stricter measures to compel students to obey the COVID-19 guidelines.

