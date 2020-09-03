Deficit in Nigeria’s trade balance rises 328%, now N1.8trn

Kindly Share This Story:

Merchandise trade falls by 27% to N6trn

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Deficit in Nigeria’s trade balance worsened in the second quarter 2020, Q2’20, rising 328% to N1.8 trillion as against N421.3 billion in the first quarter and N579.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. This performance also represents the third consecutive quarterly rise.

In its latest foreign trade report, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, stated that the value of Nigeria’s merchandise trade stood at N6.2 trillion in Q2’20, indicating a sharp fall of 27.3 percent compared to Q1’20 and 27.46 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2019, Q2’19.

Also the report indicated that the value of total trade in the first half of the year, H1’20 amounted to N14.8 trillion, indicating a drop of 11.96 percent compared to half year 2019. The import component was valued at N4.0 trillion representing a drop of 10.69 percent in Q2’20 against the level recorded in Q1’20 but an increase of 0.39 percent Year-on-Year.

The export component accounted for N2.2 trillion of the total trade, indicating a decline of 45.64 percent against the value recorded in Q1’20 and 51.73 percent compared to Q2’19.

The fall in trade balance, according to NBS, was as a result of a 46 percent decline in exports due to restrictions and lockdown on world economies on the basis of Corona Virus pandemic outbreak during the period.

The NBS noted that within the months April recorded the highest decline as exports dropped by 21 percent to N686.2 billion from N965.6 billion in March due to a total lockdown of the nation’s economy during the period.

The decline in imports, NBS said, was as a result of fall in the value of mineral fuels, Machinery and Transport equipment and Miscellaneous manufactured article.

Comment on the trade reports President, Bank Customer of Nigeria (BCAN) , Dr Uju Ogubunka, said: “If you are not growing, you are declining. When you are declining, it means you are losing grounds.

“In this case, it means our economy is contracting and it is not well with our nation. This situation is not in the best interest of the economy. Everybody aspires to grow. Nations are expected to grow and when they grow, it enhances the capacity and capability of the people in that environment. “This can amount to recession because if you have three consecutive negative positions, you are almost at the threshold of recession. Unfortunately the oil price they would have used to redeem us is just not only decreasing even some of our customers who used to patronize us are now drawing backwards.”

In his own comment, Uche Uwaleke, a financial Economist and Professor of Capital Market at the Nasarawa State University said : “The immediate effect on the economy is to worsen the country’s Balance of Payment deficit for which the IMF has granted a loan of $3.4 billion to fix.

“External merchandise trade will receive boost if we can develop the commodity trading ecosystem in Nigeria. “To this end the government should privatize the Nigeria Commodity Exchange and provide incentives for the development of commodity Exchanges in the country.”

