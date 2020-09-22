Breaking News
Death of notorious terrorist Gana signals peace for Middle-Belt Region – EMN

The death of notorious militia leader, Terwase Akwaza, popularly known as Gana would usher a new era of peace in the Middle-Belt region, the Ethnic Minorities in Nigeria (EMN) has said.

Spokesman of the group, Comrade Tony Odey made this known at its media briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the ECN, natives of Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa States breathed a sigh of relief when news of the death of Gana was announced.

The group said hundreds of massacres blamed on Fulani herdsmen were actually committed by Akwaza besides the routine cattle rustling, armed robbery and kidnap he was synonymous with.

The group, however, added that it is “unfortunate” that some persons or leaders of some ethnic groups have continued to mock and torment the peace of their fellow citizens by trying to foist a false analysis of the killing Gana on the people.

The group further warned those engaged in causing provocation with their “Gana worship” to desist from this exercise as they risk creating cult worship for a mass murderer.

While hailing the Nigerian Army for ending Gana’s long reign of terror, the ECN asked the military to go a step further to ensure that his remains are interred in an unidentified and unmarked location to prevent the location being turned into a shrine.

