Dear Bunmi, why does lovemaking hurt so much?

Why does lovemaking hurt so much?

Dear Bunmi,

In the last few months, sex has become something of a nightmare for me.

I live with my partner and used to enjoy sex. But lately, making love hurts terribly.

I’ve been with my man for three years and he’s assured me he doesn’t have any STD. In fact, my doctor gave me the all-clear.

So, what do you think could be responsible for my current predicament?

Ini, by e-mail.

Dear Ini,

Sex can be painful if you’re not in the mood, or haven’t spent enough time on foreplay. But if you’re aroused and sex still makes you sore, there could be a medical cause.

Yeast infection is a common culprit. It is caused by usually harmless, and a naturally-occurring fungus called Candida, which overgrows when you’re feeling rundown, and makes you itchy.

When you scratch, the area becomes inflamed. Try an over-the-counter fungal cream such as canesten, or eat live yoghurt, as this contains ‘good’ bacteria that can ward off severe infections.

It can also help to apply live natural yoghurt to your vagina. Put it on a tampon, insert and leave for a few hours. If thrush doesn’t start to clear up within a week, consult your doctor.

Allergies are another common factor. If you feel itchy and sore, it’s possible that either the clothes you wear or the products you use, such as perfumed bubble bath, including chemicals in the soaps you use, are causing an allergic reaction, making your vaginal area sore and irritated.

Pinpoint the cause by a process elimination, then switch to mild products—change your washing powder or bath products for a week.

Another possibility of painful sex is constipation, which can cause a deep pain inside, due to a lack of fibre such as bran cereals. You can also try natural laxatives or over-the-counter remedies.

Lastly, if the oil gland at the vaginal opening is clogged, it might become inflamed, causing soreness and tenderness around it, especially when touched. This can have various causes.

And if symptoms still persist, see your doctor. He could also suggest anaesthetic or steroid creams, Dear Bunmi added.

