Day Shaibu, Oshiomhole shed tears for Obaseki — Imo Commissioner

He invited me one day to his house after the election and was asking me how his media unit would be run and I told what was being done so that his programmes would be adequately reported as government and get wide publicity. He said that he would engage those who would cover his activities. He said he did not want the government house press corps anymore and that anytime he wanted his programmes aired, he would engage the electronic media outfits and not to have government press unit permanent in his convoy. I tried to convince him otherwise and thereafter he said he would get back to me. I kept supporting the government from outside.

Before you knew it, he banned all APC leaders from coming to government house. I met him and tried to let him know the implication, he said no that whatever politicians want, they should go to Iyamho, that Comrade was the leader of the party, that he wanted to use the Lagos model where party issues are discussed at Bourdillon and not at Alausa so he wanted to replicate the same thing in Edo. Politicians were already angry about that particularly after what they went through to bring the governor in. It was a very difficult election because they contested against a very strong candidate, so they felt bad.

Experience with my Editor

One journalist came to town from Lagos and said he would want to interview the governor. I took the journalist to him. When I got there, I reminded the governor that the politicians were not happy and that he should find a way to assuage their feelings. He said in the presence of the journalist that we didn’t understand that things had changed in government. He went further to say that he was going to do what Stalin of Russia showed his team by plucking off the feathers of a chicken. He was demonstrating it and that by the time you finished pulling off the feathers, with the chicken blood stained, the chicken would be struggling for breath and life but that when you throw some crumbs to it, it will still be struggling towards you to get the crumbs. He said that was what he was going to do to politicians in Edo state. I was shocked.

He went further to say that he was going to punish the politicians, and that when he wanted his second term, he would give them money. He said that all they want is money so he would give them money and they would give him what he wants. I was shocked. The journalist that went with me, that was the first time he was meeting him. He was shocked too and I said Mr Governor, this may not work, that that time, it may be too late. He said I hope I was aware that one of my brothers was in jail (Osakpamwan Eriyo), that if I dared him, he would send me to jail. We laughed about it but I told him that if he tried that with me, the whole country would hear us. When we left that place, the journalist asked me is that the kind of governor you people elected? He told me to mark it that this governor is going to fight Comrade. I said I won’t be surprised because the signals were already being seen. As at that time, three members of the APC that worked for him were already in jail.

Experience as CPS to Oshiomhole

When Comrade was vying for the national chairmanship of the APC, he told me that if he got it, I would be his spokesman and go with him to Abuja, that I have tried in Edo state having stayed there for years as a Correspondent. So that was how I went to Abuja when Oshiomhole became the National Chairman. But Obaseki was saying that how could he give an Igbo man an appointment, that was what he said but I didn’t bother. I went to Abuja. What now shocked me was that a man that I worked for, spent sleepless nights for would not even appreciate the fact that Comrade had elevated me and taken me to Abuja. One day he came to Abuja in the presence of Comrade Oshiomhole, he said my stomach was protruding now that I was ‘eating’ money. Comrade laughed and felt he was joking but I knew he wasn’t joking. He was not happy that I was given appointment in Abuja, maybe he expected that I woul remain in Edo state and be asking for crumbs from him under his government.

He went on to tell me that when he was already dealing with me in Edo, I ran to Abuja but I told him outright that he could not punish me as he didn’t own my destiny and that I rejected his poverty thoughts for people. He was shocked and Comrade quickly dismissed me and sent me out for other assignments.