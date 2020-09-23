Dare, Igali sign pact to boost Nigerian wrestling

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ben Efe

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, and Nigeria Wrestling Federation President, Daniel Igali yesterday in Abuja restated their commitment to the development of the sport in the country by setting up an academy in Bayelsa State.

Igali, a former world champion and Olympic gold medalist in the 69kg freestyle wrestling, is pushing to have a world-class academy where young, up and coming wrestlers could be groomed to world-beaters. And the Sports Minister has thrown his weight behind the project.

“We had a very fruitful meeting with the Honorable Minister to cement an MOU earlier entered to with the Bayelsa State government to boost the Asoama sports academy.

“The minister had earlier promised to provide financial and facility upgrade support. “We also reminded him to support the Theatre of wrestling – the training centre of national wrestlers in Bayelsa.”

Igali also sought the support of the Federal government in his quest to be on the Bureau of the United World Wrestling. The elections have been slated for December in Belgrade, Serbia.

He thanked the Minister for his support to ailing athletes and providing succor during the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that Dare would be a guest of honour at the forthcoming Bayelsa State Sports Festival.

Vanguard

