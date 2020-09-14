Breaking News
Translate

Daniel Ogoloma speaks for youth at LAWSAN

On 6:48 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Daniel Ogoloma

The  President and Founder of New Generation Africa platform Daniel  Ogoloma has thrown his weight behind the position of Nigeria youths

Ogoloma made this known while speaking during 4th edition of Law Students Association of Nigeria annual national convention Yesterday in Abuja.

According to him,” Due to the pandemic the 4-day conference tagged Repositioning was a little different from previous editions of the annual convention, only about 200 people were present at the venue while thousands of people watched the event online through different streaming platforms.

READ ALSOMALI: Opposition coalition reject Junta transition plans

“However, this year’s conference was a memorable one. Apart from its observation of the principles of social distancing and heavy reliance on technology for transmission, the conference features interesting and inspiring programmes such as panel discussions, cultural fiesta, charity visitation, talent show, city tour, awards and a grand dinner”.

Other  keynote speakers  during the 4th edition of Law Students Association of Nigeria included O.M. Atoyemi,SAN., Comrade Mustapha Salihu, Clifford Omozeghian and Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN at the conference

 

  • .

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!