Dangote Fertiliser crucial to govt agricultural agenda ― Agric Minister

The Federal Government has asserted that Dangote Fertiliser Limited is very important to the achievement of its Agricultural Transformation Agenda, aimed at boosting food security in the country.

Besides, the construction of the Fertiliser plant has been fully completed and is set for commissioning in the next few months.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, who stated this during a facility tour of the Dangote Fertiliser plant in Lagos, at the weekend, called on the company to assist the Federal Government’s agricultural mechanisation scheme, as well as extension services for small scale farmers.

According to him, Dangote support is needed for the success of the mechanisation scheme, which, he said, is expected to cover 632 local government areas across the nation.

“It is very clear that Dangote, in one way or the other, will help in this programme of the government,” he said.

Nanono said Aliko Dangote’s investment in fertiliser production would contribute to improved farm yields and agricultural productivity, which are critical to Nigeria’s long-term food security.

The minister commended Dangote for keying into the government’s Presidential Initiative on Fertiliser, aimed at bringing down the cost of fertilisers across the country.

“The capacity of Dangote Fertiliser is enough to change the way fertiliser is being used in this country. We are going to complement his efforts and support him in this regard.

“The challenge of the supply of fertiliser will be solved by the Dangote Fertiliser plant. I can now go home and sleep.”

According to him, the Federal Government wants to make sure that Nigerians have enough food.

“We can only achieve the objective with enough fertiliser in the country, and I am extremely proud of Aliko Dangote for what he is doing in this country.

“I think no other person has probably done half of what he is doing in the area of investment. If we can have just two of his kind, this country will be completely different.

“I think all we have been trying to do, as far as agricultural development is concerned, has been captured by the Dangote Fertiliser plant. Nigeria has a potential for agriculture.

“Obviously, Dangote Fertiliser is going to help the government and the farmers.”

Nanono stated that the small-scale farmers are going to benefit from Dangote Fertiliser. “There is need for us to support small-scale farmers, who have been helping the government in respect to food security. Once the small-scale farmers get all the necessary support, there will be agricultural revolution in this country.

“Some of you will remember when the Federal Government initiated a policy to support local production of rice in Nigeria, and discouraged its importation. Some vested interests kicked against it.

“The breakout of COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of Nigerian borders have proved that the government took the right decision regarding rice policy. Now, we are eating our own rice.”

