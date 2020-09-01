Kindly Share This Story:

Trendy fashion brand, Kazzian Luxury, has dropped its new collections to delight fashion-lovers and all segment of people in the country, with the Chief Designer and Founder, Kazz Kazzian, (real name Ahmed Abiose) saying daily experiences influence his designs.

Speaking to reporters in a virtual interactive session, Kazzian said a lot of the time, funding and creativity were devoted into conceptualising and creating new designs.

He noted that eight brand new collections officially went public on August 15, to wild acclaim and fashion lovers have been checking them out to get see which to add to their wardrobe.

His words: “It was not easy putting them together the way I wanted them to come out. Sourcing for fabric and even the designing were quite challenging.”

On what influenced the designs, the Kazzian Luxury boss, Ahmed Abiose, said: “My everyday day experiences and hustle in the country played a big role in the motivation behind the new collections.”

On how the patronage had been like since the collections went on sale on August 15, Ahmed said: “People have been showing support since I dropped them and I have got some orders for the designs within and outside Nigeria.”

He added that he had concluded arrangements to ship abroad the first consignment of orders from international buyers, as the ban on air flights restrictions are lifted by the Federal Government.

“We will be shipping out some orders as soon as the international flights start,” Kazz Kazzian said.

He added that of all the eight collections “the Conqueror Tee is a unique tee focused on the daily hustle that every human being goes through and to be encouraged that we are conquerors and can overcome whatever challenges that come our way.”

