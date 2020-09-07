Daddy Freeze is not ‘a bastard’, Reno Omokri faults Pastor Ibiyeomie

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

A former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has waded in to the scriptural battle between Ifedayo Olarinde, aka, Daddy Freeze, and founder and presiding Bishop of the Megachurch Faith Tabernacle, and Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International, Bishop David Oyedepo, wherein the Founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, called Daddy Freeze ‘a bastard’, accusing him of insulting Oyedepo.

Reacting via his facebook handle, Reno said Daddy Freeze is not ‘a bastard’, crying as he wrote below:

Dear Pastor David Ibiyeomie,

“Christ was insulted, but He did not insult back. “When they hurled their insults at him, he did not retaliate”-1 Peter 2:23.

DaddyFreeze was wrong to say what he did on Oyedepo. But my Christian brother, you are even more in the wrong to have insulted him. He is no bastard. I know both his mother and father.

His father is a Muslim Yoruba businessman that has contributed much to Nigerian society and his mother is the first female vice chancellor of a Nigerian private university, and a Professor of law. By calling him a bastard, you not only insulted him. You insulted his mother.

Christ would never have done that! Daddy Freeze is cantankerous. He is sometimes (but not always) a credit to Christianity, but too often, he spoils that by engaging in needless controversy for the sake of notoriety and social media following.

READ ALSO:

Face him and challenge him on that, whether publicity or privately (I do it privately). But it is not right to insult him seeing as Scripture says “a servant of the Lord must not quarrel”-2 Timothy 2:24.

Finally, a child who does not know his father is not a bastard. There are illegitimate parents.

But there are no illegitimate children. God helped me build an orphanage. I did not steal to build it. I did not build it with donation from church members. I built it with my own money. How do you think my children will feel to hear what you said knowing they were abandoned at birth?

They get enough of this from children at their school. Now, they are hearing it from you, a man who should no better. I am in tears as I write this.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: