Dad protests rape of 6yr old daughter, says suspect lured her with rice, egg

Kindly Share This Story:



By Ozioruva Aliu

A middle-aged man identified as Okhehelem Onyenma Monday protested the purported rape of his six years old daughter (name withheld) in Edobor Street, Uwelu quarters alleging that the suspect, Destiny Obiyan lured his six years old daughter with rice and egg to defile her.

Oyenma who took his protest to the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Benin City said he became aware that all was not well with his daughter when he noticed that she was bleeding from her private part.

He said “He took my daughter through the backyard to his own house, bought her rice and egg. My daughter told me that after feeding her, he pulled her pants, put his fingers and after that, he inserted his penis.

“After that, my daughter started bleeding seriously. So, because of the curfew, the vigilance group assisted me and my wife to look for my daughter that night and not knowing that she was with Destiny Obiyan in his house.

“She told me that after he finished raping her, he asked her if she can find her way back home. We wanted her to take us to the house of the rapist that night but she said she can’t locate the house that night.

“So the following day, I asked her to take her mother to the rapist’s house while I went to the Textile Mill police station to lay up the complaint. So when myself and the police got to Obiyan’s house, we met him and his native doctor with his charms inside his palour.

“According to the native doctor, they have already gone to buy drugs for my daughter to stop her bleeding. On the floor were a handkerchief stained with her blood and some other charms were on the display on the floor.

“The police further arrested the boy and the native doctor. The rapist said he sent two persons, a boy and a young lady to buy the drugs and that they spent N2,000 for the drugs”, he said.

He said the test conducted on her, showed that she was defiled.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said the matter was already in court.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: