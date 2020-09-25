Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu Calabar

Organised Labour compromising the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Trade Union Congress, TUC on Friday demanded the immediate reinstatement of the delisted 2,500 delisted workers back into the payroll.

Recall that over 2,500 Civil Servants were delisted from the payroll by the Ayade led administration in August 2019 and have been having a peaceful protest since on Monday.

In a communique jointly signed by the Chairmen of NLC&TUC Ben Ukpebi and Monday Ogbodum on Friday Organized Labour demanded the unconditional reinstatement of the delisted workers.

They said, “The Joint Leadership regretted the misunderstanding between the Labour Centers in recent past. This misunderstanding, it viewed has impacted negatively on the organised Labour Community in the State which has in turn affected the Welfare of Workers.

“The Joint Leadership hereby agreed to work together harmoniously, henceforth, on all issues affecting Cross River State Workers’.

“The organised Labour views with regret the avoidable unrest by a group of workers that were illegally delisted from the State Payroll without following any form of due process since September 2019.

“The organized Labour hereby calls on the Government to immediately return the names of these Workers to the Payroll. It further calls on the Government to tow the part of honour and integrity by keeping to terms of the agreement reached with the organized Labour, one of which is the restoration of the names delisted from the Payroll.

The organized Labour once again frowns seriously at the total abandonment of the Payment of gratuity to our Retirees. This non Payment of gratuity, which has piled up since February 2014, must be given immediate attention.

The meeting also deliberated on how Cross River State Retirees are being treated both at the State and Local Government levels in the name of pension verification.

“Organized labour hereby calls on the State Government to put on immediate stop to the untold hardship that is caused our retirees and further calls on both State and Local Government Pension Authorities to immediately clear the backlog of Pension that has accumulated for about 4 months.

“Organized labour, after deliberation calls on the State Government to immediately restore the Salary structures of the State College of Health Technology, as this is the only Health Education Body that trains people to take care of the citizens at the primary Health care level,” they stated.

The body also used the medium to direct workers in State to be ready for a strike on Monday, September 28, 2020.

