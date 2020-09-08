Cross River: Police partner Blue Circle Lion’s Club to eradicate diabetes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh has pledged his support to eradicate diabetes in the society especially amongst officers and men of the force by creating awareness through various campaign programmes.

Jimoh also disclosed that many living with diabetes are dying silently because of lack of proper information as many are not even aware of their status.

The Police boss made the pledge on Tuesday when the Blue Circle Lions Club in Calabar paid him a courtesy visit and also made him their ambassador to champion awareness campaign on diabetes.

Jimoh said that the nature of their job as police officers does not give many the opportunity to live with their families and thereby having a balanced diet was a huge challenge.

His words: “Because of the nature of our job we are not opportune to have balanced diets due to the kind of environment we work in. We are exposed to frequent transfer and we are usually away from our families and invariably leading to a lack of opportunity to have a balanced diet because it is a huge challenge.

“So, aggressive awareness on diabetes is really pivotal for our officers and men, and we know it has massive implication on our health, which is why I am going to be championing the enlightening campaign as an ambassador.

“We will b collaborating with the Blue Circle Lion’s Club in creating awareness and carrying out tests, by making our clinic is made a reference point of test for my officers and men to know their status because it is better you know on time and deal with it.

“We received some test kits and machine for check and we will partner with them and enlighten our men on the dangers diabetes constitute to human development because we know that e healthy police officer in body and mind will invariably give his optimal commitment to the protection of lives and property.

“So I will be spearheading an aggressive campaign to make sure my men get the best in terms of information about diabetes and are tested so that they can know their status and begin treatment on time in a bid to contribute their quota to human development and effective policing in the state and beyond,” Jimoh said.

On his part, Com Bernard Enyia President of Blue Circle Lions Club who doubles as Chairman Diabetes Association of Nigeria Cross River State Chapter said that as a social club that deals with diabetes awareness, they want the officers and men of the Nigeria police to know their status and be healthy so that they can serve the society better.

He said: “It takes a healthy man both in body and give to give his/ her optimal commitment. So we decided to reach out and make the Commissioner of police our ambassador.

“So many people will benefit from the information we are offering because for the officers it will be them and their families and friends, which gives us the privilege of reaching a larger number of people in the society because a lot will become well aware.

“With this awareness, so many people will become informed and also know their status, I have lived with it for 13 years and I am very healthy too, we donated the test trips for people to know their status so that they can start treatment on time before it degenerates into a dangerous degree.

A lot of persons who are living the diabetes are still eating anyhow because are not aware but once they know their status they can live right and healthy too, so with him being an ambassador a lot of police officer will benefit immensely,” Enyia said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

