C’River North Senatorial bye election: PDP NWC confirms Odey as party’s candidate

By Ike Uchechukwu

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has confirmed former SUBEB boss, Dr. Stephen Odey as the party’s candidate in the October 31 Senatorial Bye-election in Cross River.

Vanguard learned that after an emergency meeting which held at the party’s National Secretariat Wednesday, the apex organ of the party, NWC, upheld the Teleb Tebite led team’s report which affirmed Odey as the winner of the September 5, 2020, primary election in Ogoja, Cross River State.

Conveying the decision of the party, the national chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said that the NWC after duly considering the reports submitted by various teams was convinced beyond doubts that Dr. Stephen Odey won the primary election.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Calabar which had monitored the election, on Monday, submitted its report to its national chairman, Prof Mahmoud Yakub in Abuja.

The INEC report which was signed by the Cross River State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Emmanuel Hart also recognised Stephen Odey as the winner of the contentious primaries.

