Crisis hits Niger PDP as protesters storm party headquarters

…Want PDP financial secretary out

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Niger state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is currently enmeshed in a fresh crisis as protesters loyal to former governor, Babangida Aliyu, Wednesday invaded the Presidential campaign headquarters of the party.

At issue are a legion of allegations against the party’s national financial secretary, Abdullahi Maibasira including plot to foist a parallel executive of the party in the state.

The protesters, numbering hundreds, chanting anti-Maibasira songs submitted a petition to the National Working Committee, NWC, demanding amongst others, the immediate replacement of the financial secretary.

Led by Babangida Aliyu, they flayed Maibasira for allegedly plotting to extend the tenure of the incumbent state chairman of the party whose tenure has expired.

