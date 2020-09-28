Creation of Chiefdoms: Channel your grievances appropriately, Gov Ishaku tells antagonists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has advised those who are unhappy with the creation of new chiefdoms in the state to channel their grievances through the appropriate channel.

Ishaku who spoke Monday in Jalingo, the state capital when he received a delegation of Ndola People Worldwide, was reacting to complains in some quarters over the exercise.

He explained that he embarked on the creation of new Chiefdoms to fast track development across the state.

He however urged those aggrieved with the development to channel their complains appropriately, which according to him would be addressed if found to be genuine.

Ishaku further promised the Ndola people that he would continue to assist Ngada Special Development Area with infrastructure and other amenities.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the Special Development Area, Joseph Nagombe who led the delegation to the governor, thanked Ishaku for giving them a sense of belonging.

Vanguard reports that the Ndola People, who are domiciled in Ngada Special Development Area, were discovered by the wife of the governor, Anna Ishaku, and was created in September 2016.

Vanguard

