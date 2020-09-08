CP urges retired personnel in Enugu to enroll in NHIS

Kindly Share This Story:

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, has urged all retired police personnel in the state to enrol in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The commissioner gave the advice in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu.

The statement was signed by the command`s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, had directed a nationwide registration and capturing of all retired police personnel on the NHIS.

The commissioner said that the exercise would hold in Agbani, Enugu, Nsukka, Oji-River, and Udenu area commands.

Abdurrahman said that the exercise would hold from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23 at 8.00 a.m. daily.

He advised all retired police personnel to visit any of the area commands for the enrolment.

According to him, each retiree should come to any of the centres with his or her National Identity Number, letter of retirement, and an identification card.

“The enrolment is for all retired police officers (irrespective of their ranks on retirement) alongside their spouses.

“It is meant to enable them to have full access to all NHIS services and benefits covered by the Police Health Maintenance Organization (Police-HMO) code 073,’’ he said.

The commissioner also urged the retired personnel to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 prevention protocols, including handwashing, maintenance of social physical distance, and the wearing of face masks, during the exercise.

