‘COVID had the courage to challenge me, bad idea’ ― Ibrahimovic reveals positive test

Zlatan Ibrahimovic showed his sense of humour remains intact after taking to social media to respond to the news of his positive coronavirus test.

Milan confirmed on Thursday the veteran striker had returned a positive result following a second round of swab testing ahead of the Europa League third-round qualifying tie with Bodo/Glimt at San Siro.

The Rossoneri immediately notified the relevant authorities and Ibrahimovic is now quarantining at home. And Sweden great provided a typically witty message in response to the news, while giving a friendly warning to the virus.

“I tested negative to COVID yesterday and positive today. No symptoms whatsoever,” he wrote on Twitter.

“COVID had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea.”

Ibrahimovic returned to Milan in January, scoring 10 goals in 18 Serie A appearances as Stefano Pioli’s men finished sixth.

On Monday, Ibrahimovic scored twice as Milan started their new league campaign with a 2-0 triumph over Bologna.

