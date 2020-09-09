Covid-19: We have spent N20bn on health workers’ allowance, says Mamora

Kindly Share This Story:

The minister of state for health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, has dispelled rumor making the rounds that Federal Government was not committed to the welfare of health workers in the country.

Speaking when he appeared on Sunrise Daily, a programme on Channels Television, Mamor, said: “We have been able to disburse close to N20 billion and I repeat close to N20 billion. So, to now say nothing has been done, that is not true.

“The initial computation we had from the ministry was in excess of N70 billion. But we had to scale it down based on other realities.

“When we took off in April, the federal ministry of finance budget and national planning was able to source for N20 billion that they put down to cater for three months period.

“But we discovered in the process of implementation that we have other figures based on what we were given at the various centres. We discovered that what we had could only cater for a little above two months but not even reaching the entire three months period. So that was how we got stuck and at each point in time we tried to explain this.

“We were able to pay April, May full, June, part of it has been paid but not fully paid and it is because of the economic situation and these funds have to be sourced for one way or the other.”

