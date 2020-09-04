COVID-19: Unilorin reopens mosque for Juma’at prayer

Kindly Share This Story:

The University of Ilorin said it has reopened its mosque for Juma’at prayers with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

The Chief Imam of the University Mosque, Prof. Nasir AbdusSalam, stated this in the institution‘s bulletin issued in Ilorin recently.

He said that the Consultative Committee of the University Muslim Community gave the approval for the reopening of Congregational Prayer and sermon in the University Central Mosque.

The University shut down the mosque in March in compliance with the directive of the Federal Government on containment of Covid-19 throughout the country.

AbdusSalam said the resolution was reached after the committee‘s assessment meeting on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on Mosques attendance in the country.

He added that attendees above 65 years old, particularly those with underline ailments and children below 15 years of age are strongly advised not to attend the mosque.

“Individuals should perform ablution from their homes and offices or if need be make personal arrangement for your ablution.

“Attendees are to wash their hands at the designated places, outside the Masjid before entering the Masjid.”

AbdusSalam said that the use of Facemask “is compulsory”, encouraging attendees to come along with personal praying mats,”he said.

He further stressed that “everyone should endeavour to leave the mosque premises immediately after the congregational prayers.”

The Chief Imam said, “The second call to prayer is 1.30 pm and a 20 min Khutbah follows.”

AbdusSalam stressed that attendance at the Unilorin Juma’a Mosque was optional.”

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: