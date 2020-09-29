Breaking News
COVID-19 stalled passage of 713 bills ― Gbajabiamila

Speaker of House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The Speaker, House of Representatives on Tuesday disclosed that, the House has 713 Bills pending second reading as a result of COVID-19-induced glitches in the system.

He made the declaration in his address to his colleagues at their resumption from recess on Tuesday.

He said that it was because of those challenges that, the House has not operated at full capacity for most of the year.

“Despite these limitations, the House has considered and passed 38 bills with another 159 bills awaiting reports from the Committees.

“However, we still have 713 (Seven Hundred and Thirteen) bills pending second reading.

“We must act quickly to dispense of them lest we find ourselves overwhelmed and unable to respond to emerging developments with the speed and effectiveness that the moment requires,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

