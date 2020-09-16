COVID-19: Schools reopen after months of shutdown

Kindly Share This Story:

It’s back to school for children in Tunisia on September 15, following the approval of the health protocol by the Tunisian scientific committee for the fight against coronavirus.

The committee called for the application of social distancing between pupils and the mandatory mask-wearing only for teachers and educational staff as children are at less risk of infection.

The Tunisian government imposed strict coronavirus-prevention restrictions shortly after detecting the first national case on March 2nd and health official, Habib Guedira, explained that this protocol is a preventive measure in areas seeing a rise in cases with the national confirmed caseload now at just over 7,000 with just over 2000 recoveries and 117 fatalities.

In order to help in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation has received several batches of medical aid from the Chinese government, Chinese foundations and other companies since late March.

Africa News

Vanguard

